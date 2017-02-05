Officials Looking for Man who Escaped...

Officials Looking for Man who Escaped from Council Bluffs Work Release Facility

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, an inmate at the Council Bluffs Work Release Facility has escaped. Officials say Colton Edward Benson-Blaine, 26, escaped the facility on Sunday.

