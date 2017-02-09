Man rescued from river after leap from Omaha bridge
Authorities have rescued a man who jumped into the Missouri River from a pedestrian bridge that connects Omaha with Council Bluffs, Iowa. He leaped from the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge at 6:15 p.m. Monday and spent 15 minutes in the frigid water before his rescue on the Nebraska side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb 6
|Driving Phart
|32
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Lotteries Abandon...
|5
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC