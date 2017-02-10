Lt. Gov. Reynolds, Iowa Art Council call for ...

Lt. Gov. Reynolds, Iowa Art Council c...

Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Arts Council announced Tuesday an open call for female artists to submit art for the Iowa Women's Art Exhibition, which showcases works from female Iowa artists and celebrates their contributions to the vitality of the arts and quality of life in Iowa. "All across Iowa, business leaders tell me our state's quality of life is one of the top considerations when they're looking to expand or recruit new employees," Reynolds said.

