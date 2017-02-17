Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway comple...

Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway completes corridor management plan

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Tama News-Herald

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway, Iowa's longest scenic or historic byway, recently completed its Corridor Management Plan . The CMP is a long-term plan for the entire byway, which stretches from Clinton to Council Bluffs.

