Lakers Qualify For NJCAA Nationals
Iowa Lakes wrestling advanced eight wrestlers to the 2017 NJCAA National Wrestling Championships held in Council Bluffs this weekend at the Mid-American Center. Advancing for the Lakers were: Brian Maas at 125 pounds, George Farmah at 133 pounds, Anthony "Kaz" Maia at 149 pounds and Brady Brott at 157 pounds.
