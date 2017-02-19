Iowa inmate charged after tossing HIV...

Iowa inmate charged after tossing HIV-tainted urine at guard

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

A western Iowa jail inmate infected with HIV has been charged with felony assault after officials say he threw a carton of his urine on a detention officer in Council Bluffs. The Daily Nonpareil reports 52-year-old Charles Perkins, of Youngstown, Ohio, is charged with assault by inmate with bodily fluids or secretion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 10
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb 6 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job Oct '16 Gurly4054 130
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
News Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 2
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC