Inside the Iowa House: The Special Interest Fix on Collective Bargaining
In just 10 days, Republican lawmakers and Governor Branstad unraveled Iowa's successful, bipartisan collective bargaining law. After watching the events unfold the last week and a half, what we've learned is that the fix was in long before Iowans ever saw the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|10
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb 6
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC