Girl held down on bus while bullies wrote 'loser' on her forehead, family says

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - An Iowa family is searching for answers after they say their 10-year-old daughter was held down on a school bus while students drew on her with permanent marker. According to family, two girls held down Raeann Dabney while they were all riding home on the bus.

