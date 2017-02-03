Girl held down on bus while bullies wrote 'loser' on her forehead, family says
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - An Iowa family is searching for answers after they say their 10-year-old daughter was held down on a school bus while students drew on her with permanent marker. According to family, two girls held down Raeann Dabney while they were all riding home on the bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Lotteries Abandon...
|5
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
|Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC