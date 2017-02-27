Five generations
Five generations of the Delores Raes family recently were together for photo. Pictured from left to right are Sharon Solon of Missouri Valley, Delores Raes of Council Bluffs, Easton Michael Lorenzen of Stuart, Felicia Lorenzen of Stuart, and Scott Cihacek of Missouri Valley.
