Cougars finish 23rd in NJCAA Championships
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa It was another successful season in the books. In the second year of the program, the Barton wrestlers finished 23rd at the NJCAA Championships over the weekend at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|10
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb 6
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC