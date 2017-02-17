Alleged shoplifter tasered, taken to hospital
According to the Washington County call log, a man who was allegedly shoplifting from Wal-Mart at 2485 Highway 92 in Washington at about 3:22 a.m. was tasered by police and transported to the Washington County Hospital and Clinics. Robert Allen Henry, 30, of Council Bluffs, has been arrested for theft and interference with official acts.
