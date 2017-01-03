Trial set for mom accused of putting ...

Trial set for mom accused of putting tot's arm in hot coffee

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WWSB

A February trial is scheduled for an Iowa woman accused of placing her infant son's arm in a mug of coffee to prove to him that it was hot. Rebecca Brahier of Council Bluffs is accused of felony charges of willful injury and child endangerment.

