Trial set for mom accused of putting tot's arm in hot coffee
A February trial is scheduled for an Iowa woman accused of placing her infant son's arm in a mug of coffee to prove to him that it was hot. Rebecca Brahier of Council Bluffs is accused of felony charges of willful injury and child endangerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
