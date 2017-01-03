Site guides donors in filling Omaha-Council Bluffs needs
Organizers say a new website is helping people determine which areas of need they can meet with their charity dollars in the Omaha metropolitan area. It's called The Landscape and can be found online at www.thelandscapeomaha.org .
