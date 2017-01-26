Police: Man tried to break into house 2 days in a row

Police: Man tried to break into house...

Western Iowa officials say a Nebraska man was arrested twice in as many days for trying to break into his ex-girlfriend's home. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that 58-year-old Joseph Pendley, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was arrested Jan. 17 after Carter Lake police were called about someone trying to break into the home through a window.

