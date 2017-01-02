Nebraska man takes plea deal in Iowa ...

Nebraska man takes plea deal in Iowa HIV threat robbery case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

A Nebraska man accused of threatening to stab someone with a syringe that he said held HIV-tainted blood has pleaded guilty to a reduced Iowa robbery charge. Court records say 35-year-old Jeshua Divis, who lives in Omaha, pleaded guilty Thursday in a Council Bluffs courtroom and was sentenced to time served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 5
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job Oct '16 Gurly4054 130
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
News Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 2
News Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,091 • Total comments across all topics: 277,671,338

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC