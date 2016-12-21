Maxine Wilson 1924-2016
A Mass of Christian Burial for Maxine Wilson will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mallard. Interment is in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Emmetsburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|5
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
|Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC