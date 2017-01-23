Man attends funeral of airport shooting victim

Mark Lea, of Elk River, Minn., hugs Kari Oehme during the funeral for Michael Oehme Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Oehme was killed in the Jan. 6 shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.