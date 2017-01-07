Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce ...

Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigration hold bill

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Senators from Nebraska and Iowa have re-introduced a bill requiring immigration officials to hold in custody anyone who has entered the country illegally and charged with a crime resulting in injury or death of another person. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Deb Fisher and Ben Sasse of Nebraska introduced Sarah's Law in June but it failed to advance.

