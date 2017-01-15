How a 'crying liberal' became global meme for those gloating over Trump win Janna DeVylder didn't expect to end up everywhere online in her Hillary Clinton pantsuit. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jNIyNp Janna DeVylder grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and now lives and works in Sydney, Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.