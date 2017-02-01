Hanson meets with Fairfield constituents
Fairfield High School students gather around Iowa Representative Curt Hanson during Saturday's Legislative Forum at the Fairfield Public Library. The students are, from left, Shannon Morrissey, Kylee Marley, Jenna Crile, , Brandon Smithburg, Sami Fritz and Brynna Bowman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Lotteries Abandon...
|5
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
|Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC