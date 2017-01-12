Governor Ricketts announces 8 bills combating occupational licenses
Did you know that in Nebraska you have to have a license to ship potatoes? Governor Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that he's introducing eight bills this legislative session that will try to cut down on unnecessary licenses like this. "We're looking at occupational licenses where Nebraska has requirements that are out of step with what other states do or are overly onerous," Ricketts said.
