Ex-Neola clerk pleads guilty to 3 counts in misspending case
The former city clerk for Neola in southwest Iowa has pleaded guilty to misconduct after state officials found misspending or mishandling of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports 56-year-old Deb Schierbrock pleaded guilty Tuesday in Pottawattamie County court to three counts of non-felonious misconduct in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|5
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
|Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC