District officials propose closing Crescent school
School district officials recommend closing Crescent Elementary at the end of the 2016-2017 school year due to declining enrollment. The Daily Nonpareil reports the Council Bluffs Community School District board will hear a presentation on the potential closing during its meeting on Feb. 14. Superintendent Martha Bruckner says the school is too small and only half full.
