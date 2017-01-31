District officials propose closing Cr...

District officials propose closing Crescent school

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Progress

School district officials recommend closing Crescent Elementary at the end of the 2016-2017 school year due to declining enrollment. The Daily Nonpareil reports the Council Bluffs Community School District board will hear a presentation on the potential closing during its meeting on Feb. 14. Superintendent Martha Bruckner says the school is too small and only half full.

