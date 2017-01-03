4 victims ID'ed from Florida airport shooting
The names of some of the victims of Friday's mass shooting at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida have been revealed. Omaha, Nebraska's KMTV, along with the Omaha World-Herald , confirmed the identity of two local victims: Kari Oehme and Michael Oehme, both of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
