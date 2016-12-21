Woman gets 18 months for using veteran's ID to get VA loan
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|3
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
|Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC