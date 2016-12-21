Voters approve $14.5M bond issue for college security
The Daily Nonpareil reports that more than 63 percent of voters in the seven core counties the college serves backed the measure Tuesday. College spokesman Don Kohler says the $14.5 million from the bonds will pay for new cameras, doors, locks and other security improvements at the main campus in Council Bluffs and four satellite sites in Atlantic, Clarinda, Harlan and Shenandoah.
