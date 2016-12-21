Trump's embrace helps Iowa family cop...

Trump's embrace helps Iowa family cope withdeath of daughter killed by illegal immigrant

There are 3 comments on the Lucianne.com story from Friday, titled Trump's embrace helps Iowa family cope withdeath of daughter killed by illegal immigrant. In it, Lucianne.com reports that:

Trump's embrace helps Iowa family cope with death of daughter killed by illegal immigrant Washington Times, by Valerie Richardson COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - There was a time when Scott Root and Michelle Wilson-Root looked forward to Christmas, but not this year. Their 21-year-old daughter, Sarah Root, was killed Jan. 31 by Eswin Mejia, an illegal immigrant from Honduras accused of plowing into the back of her vehicle as he street-raced while drunk in Omaha, Nebraska.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,566

Location hidden
#1 Friday
this kind of murder happens alot in my state. drunk illegal aliens murdering citizens with their cars most have long dui records yet are never deported.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#2 Yesterday
Well these drunks need to go home and kill their own.We dont want them here.Merry Christmas Tom

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,566

Location hidden
#3 Yesterday
Wildchild wrote:
Well these drunks need to go home and kill their own.We dont want them here.Merry Christmas Tom
Merry Christmas to you and yours Wild

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job Oct '16 Gurly4054 130
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Sep '16 Swedenforever of ... 3
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
News Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 2
News Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,149

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC