Trump's embrace helps Iowa family cope withdeath of daughter killed by illegal immigrant
There are 3 comments on the Lucianne.com story from Friday, titled Trump's embrace helps Iowa family cope withdeath of daughter killed by illegal immigrant. In it, Lucianne.com reports that:
Trump's embrace helps Iowa family cope with death of daughter killed by illegal immigrant Washington Times, by Valerie Richardson COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - There was a time when Scott Root and Michelle Wilson-Root looked forward to Christmas, but not this year. Their 21-year-old daughter, Sarah Root, was killed Jan. 31 by Eswin Mejia, an illegal immigrant from Honduras accused of plowing into the back of her vehicle as he street-raced while drunk in Omaha, Nebraska.
#1 Friday
this kind of murder happens alot in my state. drunk illegal aliens murdering citizens with their cars most have long dui records yet are never deported.
#2 Yesterday
Well these drunks need to go home and kill their own.We dont want them here.Merry Christmas Tom
#3 Yesterday
Merry Christmas to you and yours Wild
