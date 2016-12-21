Reynolds honors three female artists ...

Reynolds honors three female artists during Iowa Women's Art Exhibition reception

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Cityview Online

Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds honored three Iowans today by displaying their artwork in the Iowa Women's Art Exhibition, which celebrates female artists and their contributions to the cultural vitality of Iowa. Today's program was held in Reynolds' formal office where the exhibition is on display through June 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job Oct '16 Gurly4054 130
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Sep '16 Swedenforever of ... 3
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
News Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 2
News Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC