Reynolds honors three female artists during Iowa Women's Art Exhibition reception
Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds honored three Iowans today by displaying their artwork in the Iowa Women's Art Exhibition, which celebrates female artists and their contributions to the cultural vitality of Iowa. Today's program was held in Reynolds' formal office where the exhibition is on display through June 2017.
