Michelle Obama and Us

Michelle Obama and Us

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: The New Yorker

"The reason why I said yes was because I am tired of being afraid," Michelle Obama told a crowd in Council Bluffs, Iowa, during the State Fair, in August of 2007, explaining why she had signed on to a long-shot campaign to elect her husband, Barack Obama, President of the United States. She stood in a middle-school gym, surrounded by a mostly white audience that was only beginning to know her husband and had an even vaguer idea of who she was.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) 1 hr Lotteries Abandon... 6
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job Oct '16 Gurly4054 130
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
News Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 2
News Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,075

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC