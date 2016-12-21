Man charged in Council Bluffs killings will get treatment
A man charged with killing his mother and grandmother in Council Bluffs will be sent to a mental health facility after being found mentally incompetent to stand trial. The Des Moines Register reports District Judge Susan Christensen signed an order Friday that will send Michael Dieckmann to treatment at a state prison mental health facility in Oakdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|3
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
|Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC