Iowa State commit flips to Iowa

Iowa continues to stock receivers in its most recent recruiting class, after securing commitment last night from Nick Easley, a JUCO receiver from Iowa Western who was previously planning to walk-on to Iowa State. Easley is listed at 6-0, 200 lbs and can apparently run a 4.46 40. That's really fast.

