Grants awarded to improve downtowns of Dunlap, Woodbine
Improvements will be made to the downtown area in two Harrison County communities, thanks to the awarding of Main Street Iowa challenge grants. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that Gross and Company of Dunlap received $75,000 toward continued renovation of its building, while Main Street Woodbine received $3,900 to help downtown retailers.
