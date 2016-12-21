Farrah Abraham throws Christmas bash at HeadQuarters Gentlemen's Club in Manhattan
Farrah Abraham throws party at New York gentlemen's club... one day after fellow Teen Mom alumna Valerie Fairman dies of apparent overdose The 25-year-old sizzled in a white velour dress that provided a bit of generous exposure to her cleavage. At Thursday night's strip club party, Abraham got in a bit of posing for a claque of cameras in front of a glittering backdrop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|3
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
|Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC