Ethanol plant slated to bring new jobs to southwest Iowa
A new ethanol plant is set to open in southwest Iowa under an agreement between Cass County officials and a private company. The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs reports that the plant northwest of Atlantic is expected to bring at least 49 jobs to the area.
