Demolition underway at former elementary school

Demolition underway at former elementary school

Friday Dec 30

Demolition has begun at the old Walnut Grove Elementary School in Council Bluffs. The school closed its doors to students in 2014, after the district deemed the school was no longer suitable for use and too costly to repair.

