Council Bluffs, Iowa Races to Improve Levees Before FEMA Deadline
Improvements to the Council Bluffs, Iowa, levee system continue step-by-step as city officials keep hoping it's fast enough to beat federal government action that could cost homeowners a boatload of cash in flood insurance. The city council approved the plans and specifications on the fifth project in the recertification of the city's levee system covering more than 28 miles.
