Apartment building's owner fined $40,000 by Council Bluffs
The owner of a Council Bluffs apartment building faces a $40,000 fine for failing to register with a local inspection program, and more fines may be added. The Daily Nonpareil reports the fine against the Colonial Plaza Apartments' owner is the biggest one the city has imposed since changing its rental laws last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|3
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|2
|Hillary Clinton's Emails Contain 'Operational I... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC