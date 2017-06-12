Summertime is peak time for lightning storms

COLUMBUS In an annual coordinated effort with the National Weather Service , the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness is promoting June 18-24 as Lightning Safety Awareness Week and encourages all Ohioans to know what to do before, during and after thunderstorms, and to practice severe weather safety and preparedness throughout the summer. So far this year, according to the NWS, there has been one lightning-strike fatality.

