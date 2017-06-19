Private finally home, 74 years too late

COSHOCTON - They had once parachuted into the same Holland field, the old veteran who stood at the podium and the one in the flag-draped casket behind him. Don Jakeway, a decorated World War II soldier with the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division, couldn't really keep from choking up as he talked about Army Pvt.

