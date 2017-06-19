Private finally home, 74 years too late

Private finally home, 74 years too late

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

COSHOCTON - They had once parachuted into the same Holland field, the old veteran who stood at the podium and the one in the flag-draped casket behind him. Don Jakeway, a decorated World War II soldier with the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division, couldn't really keep from choking up as he talked about Army Pvt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coshocton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
eskimo spitz puppies Jun 2 Lucky2 1
Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10) May 23 Ron Goddard 26
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May '17 MatthewJacobs 3
BEWARE!!! Keep your children safe and away! Fre... Apr '17 EshSchwitz 3
andrea from conesville Mar '17 ino 3
News Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-... Mar '17 They cannot kill ... 3
News FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port... Feb '17 Reality 5
See all Coshocton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coshocton Forum Now

Coshocton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coshocton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Coshocton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC