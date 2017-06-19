Off-road vehicle accident leaves on dead in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a rollover vehicle accident shortly before 6:00 p.m. The driver, 23-year-old Richard Kozlowski from North Canton, Ohio was operating a Polaris UTV on Coshocton County Road 106 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and the passenger was ejected.
