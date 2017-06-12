Major insurer Anthem to withdraw froma
One of Ohio's largest health care providers is leaving the state's health care exchange, leaving 18 counties without an insurance option. Anthem will pull out as of Jan. 1, 2018, so it won't be a choice for people buying individual insurance later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coshocton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|eskimo spitz puppies
|Jun 2
|Lucky2
|1
|Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10)
|May 23
|Ron Goddard
|26
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|BEWARE!!! Keep your children safe and away! Fre...
|Apr '17
|EshSchwitz
|3
|andrea from conesville
|Mar '17
|ino
|3
|Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-...
|Mar '17
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port...
|Feb '17
|Reality
|5
Find what you want!
Search Coshocton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC