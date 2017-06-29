Leadership CC receives first Hileman ...

Leadership CC receives first Hileman grant

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Salem News

Dale Hileman was known for his deep commitment to economic development in Appalachian Ohio. Now, with grant awards to support economic development projects from the Dale Hileman Legacy Fund, that legacy will live on forever.

