Johnson-Humrickhouse hosting 'Breweriana' exhibit in Coshocton

The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum in Coshocton will host the "Breweriana -- Preserving the History of the American Brewing Industry" exhibit from June 24 to Sept. 24. Admission to the Breweriana exhibit at Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman Street, Coshocton, is $4 for adults and $3 for children.

