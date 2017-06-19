Coshocton Stabbing Investigated

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing incident. It happened Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. Sheriff Timothy Rodgers says his office received a 9-1-1 call from a female resident who said that a male had broken into her home.

