Auburn women to compete in cross-country air race

Ashley Tucker and Kendall Higdon will work together as Auburn University's first team to compete in the Air Race Classic, a cross-country airplane race for female pilots. According to a story by Maggie Wise on the Auburn University website, Tucker and Higdon will be flying a brand new Cessna Skyhawk 172 on lease from Textron Aviation for the Top Hawk collegiate program.

