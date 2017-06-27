Auburn women to compete in cross-coun...

Auburn women to compete in cross-country air race

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Ashley Tucker and Kendall Higdon will work together as Auburn University's first team to compete in the Air Race Classic, a cross-country airplane race for female pilots. According to a story by Maggie Wise on the Auburn University website, Tucker and Higdon will be flying a brand new Cessna Skyhawk 172 on lease from Textron Aviation for the Top Hawk collegiate program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

