Three in Custody in Connection to Missing Man
The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said three men remain in custody in reference to an ongoing investigation into a missing man. On May 16, 2017 friends and family of 26-year-old Michael Hamm, of Coshocton, reported him missing after he failed to show up for his job.
