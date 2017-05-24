Second suspect in court for Coshocton murder
A second suspect charged in connection with the murder and disappearance of Michael L. Hamm of Coshocton made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Anthony L.S. Estvanko, 30, of 855 Magnolia St., Coshocton, has been charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
