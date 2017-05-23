Remains in Coshocton Case Identified

Remains in Coshocton Case Identified

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Whiznews.com

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Paul Wilcox and 30-year-old Anthony Estvanko from the Coshocton area were both charged with felony tampering with evidence. On May 16 friends and family of the 26-year-old Hamm reported him missing when he failed to show up to work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coshocton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10) Tue Ron Goddard 26
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
BEWARE!!! Keep your children safe and away! Fre... Apr '17 EshSchwitz 3
andrea from conesville Mar '17 ino 3
News Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-... Mar '17 They cannot kill ... 3
News FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port... Feb '17 Reality 5
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
See all Coshocton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coshocton Forum Now

Coshocton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coshocton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Coshocton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,170 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC