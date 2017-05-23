Remains in Coshocton Case Identified
The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Paul Wilcox and 30-year-old Anthony Estvanko from the Coshocton area were both charged with felony tampering with evidence. On May 16 friends and family of the 26-year-old Hamm reported him missing when he failed to show up to work.
