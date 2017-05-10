Coshocton Restaurant opening in Dresden
The Warehouse Steak N' Stein located in Roscoe Village in Coshocton has opened a second restaurant in Dresden. Muskingum County's Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coshocton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|Thu
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10)
|Apr 22
|KJAKL5
|25
|BEWARE!!! Keep your children safe and away! Fre...
|Apr 13
|EshSchwitz
|3
|andrea from conesville
|Mar '17
|ino
|3
|Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-...
|Mar '17
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port...
|Feb '17
|Reality
|5
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
Find what you want!
Search Coshocton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC