Coshocton Restaurant opening in Dresden

The Warehouse Steak N' Stein located in Roscoe Village in Coshocton has opened a second restaurant in Dresden. Muskingum County's Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon.

