Coshocton museum to host Our Town talk June 8

"Where was this taken?" is the topic for the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum's Our Town Stories discussion on June 8. Do you have photos that you're certain were taken in Coshocton County but you just can't place the spot? Bring them to the discussion for group input. Maybe someone will know just where the picture was taken.

